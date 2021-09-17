Parts of the island to receive fairly heavy rains today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa, Western, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Uva province and in Anuradhapura, Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts.

The Met. Department urges the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle and at several places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Mannar can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be moderate.