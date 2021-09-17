Decision on island-wide quarantine curfew expected today

A decision is expected to reached today regarding the lifting or extending of the quarantine curfew, which is currently in effect across the island in order to control the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The decision will be taken during the special committee on Covid-19 control which is scheduled to meet this morning, chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

It has been reported that if the travel restrictions currently in place are somehow relaxed, attention would be directed towards issuing a new set of health guidelines.

Meanwhile the State Minister Dilum Anumugama says that if the travel restrictions are relaxed, all public transport services would resume under strict health guidelines from Monday.

However, the Association of Medical Specialists (AMS) yesterday urged the government to further extend the lockdown until the beginning of next month.

Issuing a statement, it said that due consideration should be given to long term gains overlooking short term losses when the extension of lockdown is reviewed and that Sri Lanka’s aim should be to move to the “Green Zone” from the current “red zone” in a sustainable manner as quickly as possible.