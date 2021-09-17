New Executive Director at Lakshman Kadirgamar Institute

September 17, 2021   09:48 am

The new Executive Director of the Lakshman Kadirgamar Institute for International Relations and Strategic Studies (LKIIRSS) Ambassador Dayantha Laksiri Mendis was appointed by Foreign Minister and Chairman of the Board of the Institute Professor G. L. Peiris. 

Ambassador Mendis officially assumed duties at the Institute’s premises in Colombo on Wednesday (15), the Foreign Ministry said. 

Also present on the occasion were members of the Board Suganthie Kadirgamar and Kosala Wickramanayake, Director General of the Bandaranaike International Diplomatic Training Institute, Ambassador Pamela Dean, Director of the LKIIRSS Chathuka Senanayake and representatives of the Foreign Minister’s office.

