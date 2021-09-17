Police to probe threats to teachers engaged in online teaching

Sri Lanka Police says that if any teachers who are engaging in ‘online teaching’ are being threatened by certain individuals or groups to refrain from conducting online classes, they can complain directly to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) with regard to such threats.

In a media release, the Police Headquarters said that the teachers who are receiving such threats or facing acts of intimidation for conducting ‘online teaching’ can also submit their complaints to the ‘119’ emergency police hotline service or the nearest police station.

Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekara has instructed the IGP and the DIG in charge of the CID to promptly, accurately and strictly enforce the law regarding such complaints.