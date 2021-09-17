Grenade found at private hospital: another suspect arrested with ammunition

Grenade found at private hospital: another suspect arrested with ammunition

September 17, 2021   10:53 am

Police said that another suspect has been arrested following investigations in connection with the hand grenade recently recovered from the lavatory of a private hospital in Narahenpita. 

The Colombo Crime Division (CCD) has arrested a person who was in possession of 18 rounds of live ammunition, during investigations carried out regarding the aforementioned incident. 

The suspect has reportedly been arrested at Mahawa in Kurunegala. 

On Tuesday (14), police recovered a hand grenade from a private hospital in Narahenpita. The explosive device, which had been attached to a mosquito repellent coil, was found inside the toilet on the 1st floor of the hospital.

The following day a 26-year-old youth had been arrested by the CCD in connection with the incident. 

Reportedly, the suspect, who is a resident of Uppuveli in Trincomalee, is one of three individuals who were interrogated by the police over the incident.

According to the police, investigations had uncovered that the youth had planted the hand grenade at the hospital and tipped off the authorities with the intention of claiming a reward from the hospital administration.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories