Grenade found at private hospital: another suspect arrested with ammunition

Police said that another suspect has been arrested following investigations in connection with the hand grenade recently recovered from the lavatory of a private hospital in Narahenpita.

The Colombo Crime Division (CCD) has arrested a person who was in possession of 18 rounds of live ammunition, during investigations carried out regarding the aforementioned incident.

The suspect has reportedly been arrested at Mahawa in Kurunegala.

On Tuesday (14), police recovered a hand grenade from a private hospital in Narahenpita. The explosive device, which had been attached to a mosquito repellent coil, was found inside the toilet on the 1st floor of the hospital.

The following day a 26-year-old youth had been arrested by the CCD in connection with the incident.

Reportedly, the suspect, who is a resident of Uppuveli in Trincomalee, is one of three individuals who were interrogated by the police over the incident.

According to the police, investigations had uncovered that the youth had planted the hand grenade at the hospital and tipped off the authorities with the intention of claiming a reward from the hospital administration.