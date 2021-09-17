IGP instructed to investigate complaint against Lohan Ratwatte

September 17, 2021   02:39 pm

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has received a complaint against State Minister Lohan Ratwatte in connection with the incidents at the Welikada and Anuradhapura prisons. 

Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekara has instructed IGP Chandana Wickramaratne immediately launch an investigation into that complaint. 

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) yesterday said that such acts should be investigated fully and impartially and if proved be visited with penal consequences. 

“It is imperative that independent and impartial investigations into these alleged criminal acts are conducted expeditiously,” the BASL said in a statement. 

