The name of Jayantha Ketagoda has been gazetted as a Member of Parliament to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of Ajith Nivard Cabraal.

The Extraordinary Gazette published by the Election Commission today states that the Secretary General of the Parliament has informed the Election Commission under Section 64(5) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, No. 1 of 1981, that a vacancy has occurred in the membership of Parliament by reason of the resignation of Mr. Cabraal

And whereas the Secretary of that Political Party was required by the Election Commission under the aforesaid Section to nominate a member of such party to fill such vacancy and the Secretary of the aforesaid Political Party has nominated Mr. Ketagoda Gamage Jayantha Perera to fill such vacancy.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) had submitted the name of Mr. Ketagoda to the Elections Commission on Monday (13) to be appointed as a National List MP, filling the vacancy created by the resignation of former State Minister Ajith Nivard Cabraal.

Ajith Nivard Cabraal, who served as the State Minister of Money & Capital Market and State Enterprise Reforms of the 9th Parliament, had tendered his resignation as an SLPP National List MP in order to take over the position of Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka this week.

Former Governor of the Central Bank, Professor W. D. Lakshman had announced his intention to retire from his position with effect from September 14 while Mr. Cabraal assumed duties in the position the following day.

Ketagoda had previously resigned from his post as a Member of Parliament on July 06 in order to make way for Basil Rajapaksa to enter the parliament.