Covid-19: another 1,186 infected patients recover

The Ministry of Health says that another 1,186 coronavirus patients have been discharged after completing recovery within the last 24 hours.

This brings the tally of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 429,776.

Sri Lanka has so far confirmed 498,694 cases of Covid-19 in total while presently 57,101 infected patients are under medical care at hospitals, treatment centers and under home-based care.

The death toll due to the virus in the country is 11,817.