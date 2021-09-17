Covid-19: another 1,186 infected patients recover
September 17, 2021 04:35 pm
The Ministry of Health says that another 1,186 coronavirus patients have been discharged after completing recovery within the last 24 hours.
This brings the tally of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 429,776.
Sri Lanka has so far confirmed 498,694 cases of Covid-19 in total while presently 57,101 infected patients are under medical care at hospitals, treatment centers and under home-based care.
The death toll due to the virus in the country is 11,817.