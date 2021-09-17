Covid-19: another 1,186 infected patients recover

Covid-19: another 1,186 infected patients recover

September 17, 2021   04:35 pm

The Ministry of Health says that another 1,186 coronavirus patients have been discharged after completing recovery within the last 24 hours. 

This brings the tally of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 429,776.

Sri Lanka has so far confirmed 498,694 cases of Covid-19 in total while presently 57,101 infected patients are under medical care at hospitals, treatment centers and under home-based care.

The death toll due to the virus in the country is 11,817.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories