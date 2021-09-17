Met. Dept. warns of thundershowers & severe lightning in several areas

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts, the Department of Meteorology said in a weather advisory issued this evening (Sep. 17).

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The Met. Department urged the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.