Met. Dept. warns of thundershowers & severe lightning in several areas

Met. Dept. warns of thundershowers & severe lightning in several areas

September 17, 2021   05:28 pm

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts, the Department of Meteorology said in a weather advisory issued this evening (Sep. 17).

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The Met. Department urged the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories