COVID: 1,278 new cases confirmed so far today

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health says 1,278 more people were tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (September 17).

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the country to 499,972.

Reportedly, more than 58,300 infected patients are undergoing treatment at the moment at hospitals, treatment centres, and undergoing home-based care.

The total number of coronavirus recoveries climbed to 429,776 after 1,186 patients were discharged from medical care earlier today.

Meanwhile, the official death toll from COVID-19 now stands over 11,800.