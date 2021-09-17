Sri Lanka reports another 121 coronavirus deaths

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 121 coronavirus related deaths for September 16, increasing the country’s death toll due to the virus to 11,938.

According to the figures released by the Govt. Information Department, the victims reported today includes 62 males and 59 females.

One of the deceased is below the age of 30 while twenty-eight are aged between 30-59 years. Ninety-two victims are aged 60 years and above.