Lotus Tower lit up to mark World Patient Safety Day

Lotus Tower lit up to mark World Patient Safety Day

September 17, 2021   07:06 pm

The Lotus Tower in Colombo will be lit up tonight to mark ‘World Patient Safety Day’ and as a tribute to all health sector workers of Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, the Lotus Tower will light up from 7.00 p.m. to 9.00 p.m. in salute to the country’s frontline health workers. 

Meanwhile it will also mark World Patient Safety Day 2021, which falls today. This year’s theme is ‘safe maternal and newborn care’.

Amid the coronavirus crisis, World Patient Safety Day becomes more significant as COVID-19 warriors and medical personnel are working tirelessly to save lives and stop the spread of the virus.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories