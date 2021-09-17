Lotus Tower lit up to mark World Patient Safety Day

The Lotus Tower in Colombo will be lit up tonight to mark ‘World Patient Safety Day’ and as a tribute to all health sector workers of Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, the Lotus Tower will light up from 7.00 p.m. to 9.00 p.m. in salute to the country’s frontline health workers.

Meanwhile it will also mark World Patient Safety Day 2021, which falls today. This year’s theme is ‘safe maternal and newborn care’.

Amid the coronavirus crisis, World Patient Safety Day becomes more significant as COVID-19 warriors and medical personnel are working tirelessly to save lives and stop the spread of the virus.