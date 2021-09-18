President Rajapaksa leaves for US to attend 76th UNGA session

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa left for the United States this morning (Sep .18) to attend the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

This year’s session has been themed “Building resilience through hope – to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainability, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations.”

It will officially open in New York on Tuesday (Sep. 21) with the high-level general debate which will take place until Sep. 27, providing an opportunity for representatives from all 193 member states to address the chamber.

The main policy-making organ of the of the UN meets in regular sessions from September to December each year, and thereafter as required. It discusses specific issues through dedicated agenda items or sub-items, which lead to the adoption of resolutions.

This is President Rajapaksa’s first address to the UN General Assembly and also the first foreign conference he is attending outside of the country.

The President is expected to hold bilateral discussions with several Heads of State on a number of areas including economic, education and agriculture during the visit.

Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris, Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga and Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage are accompanying the President during the visit.

President Rajapaksa decided to undertake the visit with a minimum number of delegates in line with his principle and after taking into consideration the current situation in the country.

Accordingly, this will be the smallest Sri Lankan delegation to attend the United Nations General Assembly in recent history.

First Lady Ioma Rajapaksa is joining the visit at her own expense.