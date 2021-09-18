Heavy rains above 100mm likely in four provinces today

Several spells of showers will occur in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers are expected at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can take place at some places in Uva, Eastern, Northern and North Central provinces.

In the meantime, Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Northern Province in the morning too.

The Met. Department has urged the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be (25-35) kmph and it can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times in the sea area extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be moderate.