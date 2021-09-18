Four million more Sinopharm vaccine doses arrive in Sri Lanka

Four million more Sinopharm vaccine doses arrive in Sri Lanka

September 18, 2021   08:50 am

Sri Lanka received another shipment of COVID-19 vaccines containing 04 million Sinopharm doses today (Sep. 18).

Following the new development, the total number of China-made vaccines arrived in Sri Lanka has reached 26 million.

Earlier this month, China delivered another batch of 4 million Sinopharm vaccine doses to the island nation.

The National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) approved the emergency use of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in the country on March 20.

The first batch of 600,000 Sinopharm doses donated by China arrived in late March this year followed by another donation of 500,000 doses on May 26.

Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine, also known as BBIBP-CorV, is produced by China National Biotec Group (CNBG) – a subsidiary of China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation (SINOPHARM).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories