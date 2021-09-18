Four million more Sinopharm vaccine doses arrive in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka received another shipment of COVID-19 vaccines containing 04 million Sinopharm doses today (Sep. 18).

Following the new development, the total number of China-made vaccines arrived in Sri Lanka has reached 26 million.

Earlier this month, China delivered another batch of 4 million Sinopharm vaccine doses to the island nation.

The National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) approved the emergency use of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in the country on March 20.

The first batch of 600,000 Sinopharm doses donated by China arrived in late March this year followed by another donation of 500,000 doses on May 26.

Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine, also known as BBIBP-CorV, is produced by China National Biotec Group (CNBG) – a subsidiary of China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation (SINOPHARM).