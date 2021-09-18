The total number of people in Sri Lanka who received both doses of their respective COVID-19 vaccine has reached 10,968,195 on Friday (Sep. 17).

State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals, Prof. Channa Jayasumana said 50% of the country’s population now remains fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

According to Epidemiology Unit’s update on the progress of COVID-19 immunization, as many as 8,973,670 Sinopharm second dose vaccinations have been rolled out in Sri Lanka to date.

In addition, 949,105 people were fully vaccinated Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine while 758,282 others completed the vaccine course with the Moderna COVID-19 shot.

Meanwhile, both doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been administered to a total of 243,685 people and Russia’s Sputnik V shot to 43,453 others.

Ramping up the national inoculation drive, Sri Lanka is currently on track to vaccinate 60% of the population by mid-October this year.