50 percent of Sri Lankas population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

50 percent of Sri Lankas population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

September 18, 2021   09:46 am

The total number of people in Sri Lanka who received both doses of their respective COVID-19 vaccine has reached 10,968,195 on Friday (Sep. 17).

State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals, Prof. Channa Jayasumana said 50% of the country’s population now remains fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

According to Epidemiology Unit’s update on the progress of COVID-19 immunization, as many as 8,973,670 Sinopharm second dose vaccinations have been rolled out in Sri Lanka to date.

In addition, 949,105 people were fully vaccinated Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine while 758,282 others completed the vaccine course with the Moderna COVID-19 shot.

Meanwhile, both doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been administered to a total of 243,685 people and Russia’s Sputnik V shot to 43,453 others.

Ramping up the national inoculation drive, Sri Lanka is currently on track to vaccinate 60% of the population by mid-October this year.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories