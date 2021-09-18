Navy seizes nearly 150kg of heroin in recent operation off southern coast

September 18, 2021   11:31 am

The large volume of heroin seized during the most recent naval operation in the international seas off the southern coast of the island weighs nearly 150 kilograms, Sri Lanka Navy revealed.

Acting on a tip-off given by the Police, the Navy intercepted a vessel carrying narcotics along with nine foreign nationals aboard.

The apprehended drug peddlers and the contraband have been brought to the Colombo Port under the surveillance of SLNS ‘Sindurala’.

Seized items and the suspects will be handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau for further investigations.

