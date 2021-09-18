Contact numbers introduced to receive public complaints on mobile vendors

Two contact numbers have been introduced for the general public to submit complaints about mobile vendors selling vegetables at unreasonably high prices when rates have seen a drop at economic centres.

Colombo District Secretary, Pradeep Yasarathna said the licences of such mobile vendors will be revoked.

Thereby, the complaints can be lodged through the telephone number 0112 369 139 and fax number 0112 369 142.

According to him, the Consumer Affairs Authority and the Department of Measurement Units, Standards and Services have set up a special raid unit for this purpose and the licences of several such vendors have already been cancelled.

In the meantime, the economic centres in Ratmalana, Narahenpita and Bokundara have initiated a home delivery service, Mr. Yasarathna said speaking further.

The public in relevant areas can get food items home-delivered by contacting the aforementioned economic centres, he added.