Advisory issued for thundershowers and severe lightning

The Department of Meteorology issued an advisory today (Sep. 18) for thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning in Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces.

Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu, Vavuniya, Mannar, Anuradhapura, Trincomalee, Polonnaruwa, Batticaloa and Ampara districts are likely to be affected by this weather development.

Temporary localized strong winds can be expected during thundershowers.

The Met. Department also warned of fairly heavy showers about 100 mm can at some places in Uva, Eastern, Northern and North Central provinces.

The members of public have been urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Action required:

• Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

• Avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations and open water bodies during thunderstorms.

• Avoid using wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms.

• Avoid using open vehicles, such as bicycles, tractors and boats etc.

• Beware of fallen trees and power lines.

• For emergency assistance contact the local disaster management authorities.