1,530 new COVID cases added to total count

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health says 1,530 more people were tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (September 18).

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the country to 502,302.

Reportedly, more than 59,300 infected patients are undergoing treatment at the moment at hospitals, treatment centres, and undergoing home-based care.

The total number of coronavirus recoveries climbed to 431,036 after 1,260 more patients were discharged from medical care earlier today.

Meanwhile, the official death toll from COVID-19 now stands over 11,900.