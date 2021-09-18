Sri Lanka exceeds 12,000 total COVID-related deaths

The total number people who fell victim to COVID-19 infection in Sri Lanka moved up as 84 more fatalities were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Friday (Sep. 17).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 12,022.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims include 51 males and 33 females.

As many as 58 deaths were reported among the elderly people aged above 60 years.

In addition, 23 individuals aged between 30-59 years and 03 youths below 30 years have also succumbed to the virus infection.