Daily COVID cases count climbs to 1,983

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 456 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 1,983.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 502,758.

As many as 431,036 recoveries and 12,022 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 59,700 active cases are currently under medical care.