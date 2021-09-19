CBSL to unveil new short-term economic roadmap for Sri Lanka

New Governor of Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Ajith Nivard Cabraal says that a new economic roadmap has been prepared for the upcoming six months.

Posting on Twitter, he said that the CBSL is currently getting ready to unveil this 6-month plan on October 01.

The plan covering all key aspects of Sri Lanka’s economy will be in the form of a ‘to-do-list’, Cabraal said.

Ajith Nivard Cabraal assumed the position of the 16th Governor of CBSL on September 15 after stepping down from his post as the State Minister of Finance and a parliamentarian.