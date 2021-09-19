120,000 doses of Sputnik-V delivered to Sri Lanka

A consignment of Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine doses has arrived in Sri Lanka early this morning (September 19).

A total of 120,000 doses of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in this manner.

The flight carrying the vaccine arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) from Moscow, Russia, via Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The consignment of vaccines was taken by refrigerated lorries of the Sri Lanka Pharmaceutical Corporation to the Central Warehousing Complex in Colombo.

It is reported that this stock of the Sputnik-V vaccine will be given to the people who have received the first dose of the vaccine in the Kandy area.

State Minister on the subject, Prof. Channa Jayasumana said that the newly arrived consignment will fulfill the total requirement of Sputnik-V vaccines in Sri Lanka.