The number of individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Sri Lanka exceeded the 11 million mark last evening (September 18).

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health stated that 11,054,101 persons have received both doses of a COVID-19 as of yesterday.

Sri Lanka has approved AstraZeneca, Covishield, Sinopharm, Sputnik-V, Pfizer, Moderna, and Sinovac vaccines for use in Sri Lanka.