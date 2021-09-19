1,002 more recover from coronavirus

September 19, 2021   03:01 pm

The Health Ministry says that another 1,002 coronavirus patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals and treatment centers within the last 24 hours. 

This brings Sri Lanka’s total recoveries from Covid-19 to 4312,038 thus far while just over 58,698 infected patients are presently under medical care and home-based care.  

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in the country is 502,758 while the death toll has climbed to 12,022.

