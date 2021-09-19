Sri Lanka confirms 1,297 new COVID-19 cases

Sri Lanka confirms 1,297 new COVID-19 cases

September 19, 2021   05:34 pm

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health says 1,297 more people were tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (September 19).

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the country to 504,055.

Reportedly, more than 59,900 virus-infected patients are undergoing treatment at the moment at hospitals, treatment centres, and undergoing home-based care. 

The total number of coronavirus recoveries climbed to 432,038 after 1,002 more patients were discharged from medical care earlier today.

Meanwhile, the official death toll from COVID-19 now stands over 12,022.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories