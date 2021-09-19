COVID: 103 new victims move death toll to 12,125

The total number people who fell victim to COVID-19 infection in Sri Lanka moved up as 103 more fatalities were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Saturday (Sep. 18).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 12,125.

As per the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims include 56 males and 47 females.

As many as 77 deaths were reported among the elderly people aged above 60 years.

In addition, 24 individuals aged between 30-59 years and two youths below 30 years have also succumbed to the virus infection.