Sputnik V recipients to receive second doses from tomorrow

The recipients of the first dose of Sputnik V vaccine will receive their second dose from tomorrow (Sep. 20), says the State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals, Prof. Channa Jayasumana.

Sri Lanka received a new batch of Russia-made COVID-19 vaccine containing a total of 120,000 doses this morning.

The flight carrying the vaccine shipment arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) from Moscow via Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Accordingly, this batch of Sputnik V second doses is expected to be rolled out in the Kandy District. Following the completion of this vaccination program, all Sputnik V recipients in Sri Lanka will remain fully vaccinated against novel coronavirus.

Commenting further on the national inoculation drive, the state minister revealed that Sri Lanka is expected to 4 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine within the next few months.

Prof. Jayasumana made these remarks speaking to the media following an event held in Eppawala today.