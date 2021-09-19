Daily COVID cases count climbs to 1,733

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 436 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 1,733.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 504,491.

As many as 432,038 recoveries and 12,125 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 60,328 active cases are currently under medical care.