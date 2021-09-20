More Pfizer vaccines arrive in Sri Lanka

More doses of the US-manufactured Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Sri Lanka.

The Qatar Airways flight carrying the vaccines had landed at BIA at around 2.10 am this morning (September 20), Ada Derana reporter said.

A total of 73,000 doses of the vaccine have arrived in the country in this manner.

The consignment of vaccines was taken by refrigerated lorries of the Sri Lanka Pharmaceutical Corporation to the Central Warehousing Complex in Colombo.