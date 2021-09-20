Prime Minister returns from Italy

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has returned to the island after concluding his official visit to Italy, Ada Derana reported stated.

The Premier left for Italy on September 10 to attend the G20 Interfaith Forum Italy-2021.

The Premier delivered the keynote address at the inaugural session of the Forum, which was held at one of Europe’s oldest seats of learning, the University of Bologna.

In addition to several other high-level diplomatic meetings, Prime Minister Rajapaksa engaged in a cordial discussion with Sri Lankan expatriates from various parts of Italy.

Concluding their visit, the Prime Minister and the delegation returned home today.