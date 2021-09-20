COVID: 1,055 more patients discharged upon recovery

The Health Ministry says that another 1,055 coronavirus patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals and treatment centers within the last 24 hours.

This brings Sri Lanka’s total recoveries from Covid-19 to 433,093 thus far while just over 59,273 infected patients are presently under medical care and home-based care.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in the country is 504,491 while the death toll has climbed to 12,125.