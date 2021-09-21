Parliamentary sitting to be convened today

The Parliament is scheduled to convene at 10.00 a.m. today (Sep. 21) with questions for oral answers being taken up until for one hour until 11.00 a.m.

Subsequently, from 11.00 a.m. to 4.30 p.m., a notification under Excise Ordinance, 05 Orders under the Ports & Airports Development Levy Act, 06 Orders under the Special Commodity Levy Act, 03 Regulations under the Foreign Exchange Act, Order under the Foreign Exchange Act, Regulation under the Imports & Exports (Control) Act, No. 1 of 1969 will be taken up for debate.

Time has also been allotted from 4.30 p.m. to 4.50 p.m. for Questions at the Adjournment Time and the Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Government will be from 4.50 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

During a recent meeting held on Sep. 17, Committee on Parliamentary Business decided to limit this week’s sittings of the House to two days. Thereby, the Parliament will convene again tomorrow (Sep. 22).

According to the Communications Department of the Parliament, the Consumer Affairs Authority (Amendment) Bill and Regulations under the Fauna & Flora Protection Ordinance are scheduled to be approved post being taken up for debate.

Time has also been allocated from 4.30 p.m. to 4.50 p.m. for Questions at the Adjournment Time and the Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Opposition will be from 4.50 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

In the meantime, October 04 (Monday) has been declared a special sitting day for Questions for Oral Answers given the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.