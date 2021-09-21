Jayantha Ketagoda sworn in again as Member of Parliament

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna’s Jayantha Ketagoda took oaths again as a Member of Parliament before Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

The parliamentary session commenced at 10.00 a.m. today (Sep. 21).

The SLPP nominated Ketagoda to the Elections Commission on Sep. 13 to be appointed as a National List MP, to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of former State Minister Ajith Nivard Cabraal.

Accordingly, Ketagoda’s name was declared a Member of Parliament in an Extraordinary Gazette notification published on Sep. 17.

Cabraal, who served as the State Minister of Money & Capital Market and State Enterprise Reforms of the 9th Parliament, tendered his resignation as an SLPP National List MP in order to take over the position of Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

Former Governor of the Central Bank, Professor W. D. Lakshman had announced his intention to retire from his position with effect from September 14 while Mr. Cabraal assumed duties in the position the following day.

Ketagoda had previously resigned from his post as a Member of Parliament on July 06 in order to make way for Basil Rajapaksa to enter the parliament.