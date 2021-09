District-wise percentages for university entrance based on the results of G. C. E. Advanced Level Examination in 2020 have been released.

However, the Z-Scores will be released in October, the Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) stated.

Further details can be obtained from the website: ugc.ac.lk

Notice for Percentages by the University Grants Commission-English by Adaderana Online on Scribd