Pfizer COVID vaccine to be given to A/L exam candidates

Measures are being taken to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to this year’s Advanced Level examination candidates, Minister of Education Dinesh Gunawardena says.

Responding to a question raised by MP Patali Champika during the parliamentary session this morning (Sep. 21), the education minister said a decision in this regard has already been taken upon the directives of the President.

The education and health ministries have initiated discussions on the matter, he added.

In the meantime, UNP Leader, former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe raised concerns about the inability to cover the Advanced Level syllabus before the commencement of the exam.

He requested the education minister to take necessary steps to address the matter.

In response, Minister Gunawardena said the attention of the Education Ministry has been drawn towards the matter and that several rounds of discussions were held with the Commissioner General of Examinations.