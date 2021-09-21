Sri Lanka reports another 1,047 coronavirus recoveries

The Ministry of Health reported that another 1,047 coronavirus patients have recovered and have been discharged within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country thus far to 434,140.

Sri Lanka has registered 506,009 confirmed cases of Covid-19 while 59,651 infected patients are currently under medical care at hospitals and treatments centers as well as under home-based care.

Meanwhile the death toll due to the virus climbed to 12,218 last night.