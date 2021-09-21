Sri Lanka reports another 1,047 coronavirus recoveries

September 21, 2021   03:24 pm

The Ministry of Health reported that another 1,047 coronavirus patients have recovered and have been discharged within the last 24 hours. 

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country thus far to 434,140.

Sri Lanka has registered 506,009 confirmed cases of Covid-19 while 59,651 infected patients are currently under medical care at hospitals and treatments centers as well as under home-based care. 

Meanwhile the death toll due to the virus climbed to 12,218 last night. 

