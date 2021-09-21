Children with disabilities, chronic illnesses vaccinated from Friday
Children between 12 and 19 years suffering from disabilities or chronic illness will be vaccinated against COVID-19 from Friday (September 24), State Minister Prof. Channa Jayasumana stated.
Reportedly, the US-manufactured anti-coronavirus vaccine Pfizer will be used for this purpose.
The vaccination process will be carried out at the Lady Ridgeway Children’s Hospital in Colombo, Director-General of Health Services Dr Asela Gunawardena said.