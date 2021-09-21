Children with disabilities, chronic illnesses vaccinated from Friday

September 21, 2021   05:49 pm

Children between 12 and 19 years suffering from disabilities or chronic illness will be vaccinated against COVID-19 from Friday (September 24), State Minister Prof. Channa Jayasumana stated.

Reportedly, the US-manufactured anti-coronavirus vaccine Pfizer will be used for this purpose.

The vaccination process will be carried out at the Lady Ridgeway Children’s Hospital in Colombo, Director-General of Health Services Dr Asela Gunawardena said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories