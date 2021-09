The Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has endorsed his certificate on the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka Bill today (21).

The Bill was presented by the Minister of Finance in Parliament on 9th of July, 2021 which was published in the Gazette on 28th of June, 2021.

Accordingly, the Securities and Exchange Commission Act No. 19 of 2021 will come into force from today (21).