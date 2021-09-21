Coronavirus: 918 new cases confirmed so far today

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health says 918 more people were tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (September 21).

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the country to 506,927.

Reportedly, more than 60,500 virus-infected patients are undergoing treatment at the moment at hospitals, treatment centres, and undergoing home-based care.

The total number of coronavirus recoveries climbed to 434,140 after 1,047 more patients were discharged from medical care earlier today.

Meanwhile, the official death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 12,284.