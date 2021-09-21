State Minister on possible price hike in several items including rice, gas

September 21, 2021   08:23 pm

An increase in the prices of a several items can be expected owing to the global market trends, says Lasantha Alagiyawanna, the State Minister of Co-operative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection.

He made these remarks speaking to the media in Fort after declaring open the new Q-Shop outlet of the State Trading (General) Corporation this morning (Sep. 21).

“We will have to increase the prices to a certain extent based on the price hikes in the global market.”

A decision regarding the prices of rice, flour, milk power, gas and cement will be taken by the end of this week, the state minister said further.

