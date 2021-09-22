USD 100 mn World Bank loan for Sri Lanka to buy Pfizer jabs
September 22, 2021 11:06 am
The World Bank has agreed to provide an additional loan of USD 100 million for the COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project in Sri Lanka.
The loan is planned to be used to buy 14 million doses of Pfizer jabs and COVID-19 vaccines.
Accordingly, the proposal made by the Minister of Health to obtain additional financial assistance has been approved by the Cabinet.
The National Task Force on COVID-19 Management has decided to expand the primary target of vaccinating 60 percent of Sri Lanka’s population.