USD 100 mn World Bank loan for Sri Lanka to buy Pfizer jabs

The World Bank has agreed to provide an additional loan of USD 100 million for the COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project in Sri Lanka.

The loan is planned to be used to buy 14 million doses of Pfizer jabs and COVID-19 vaccines.

Accordingly, the proposal made by the Minister of Health to obtain additional financial assistance has been approved by the Cabinet.

The National Task Force on COVID-19 Management has decided to expand the primary target of vaccinating 60 percent of Sri Lanka’s population.