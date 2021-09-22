Main suspect arrested over shooting and killing 14-year-old boy

Police have arrested two individuals including the main suspect involved in the recent shooting to death of a 14-year-old boy at Gajanayakagama in Weeraketiya.

The police spokesman said that that the two suspects were arrested last night (21) by officers attached to Weeraketiya police station, while they had been hiding in a forest area.

Following the interrogation of the chief suspect, police have also recovered the firearm used in the shooting.

A locally-manufactured firearm found in the possession of the other individual at the time of the arrests has also been taken into custody.

The suspects are to be produced before the Walasmulla Magistrate’s Court later today (22).

A fourteen-year-old boy was critically injured and hospitalized following a shooting carried out at around 10.00 p.m. on Sunday (19) during a clash over a family dispute at Gajanayakagama in Weeraketiya.

The boy had succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the Tangalle Hospital.

Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.