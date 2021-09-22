IGP seeks permission for bookstores to remain open during travel-restricted period

September 22, 2021   03:58 pm

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne has requested the Director-General of Health Services to grant permission for bookstores to remain open during travel-restricted period.

This recommendation was made based on a written request made by the Secretary of the Sri Lanka Book Publishers’ Association (SLBPA), Indeewara Samarasinghe.

Book publishing industry is in dire straits due to the closure of bookstores from time to time over the past one and a half years, the Association has pointed out, adding that they are facing difficulties having to pay salaries, allowances and building rents despite the ongoing situation.

Schoolchildren are also adversely affected by the closures as they have not been able to engage in online education without the required books.

Accordingly, the IGP has sought the Health Services DG to allow the bookstores to operate locked-down periods under the supervision of Public Health Inspectors and in compliance with the health protocols.

