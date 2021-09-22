Two suspects, car seized over Rajagiriya drug raid incident

September 22, 2021   06:02 pm

The two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident during a drug raid carried out in Rajagiriya, the Police stated.

The arrests had been in Thalangama today (September 22).

The car involved in the incident has also been taken into custody, the Police Media Spokesperson said.

Drug dealers hit a police officer with a vehicle during a drugs raid carried out at the Obeysekerapura area in Rajagiriya.

A police officer who heroically risked his life to stop the fleeing car during the raid was much talked about recently. He is currently receiving medical treatment.

The main suspect of the operation – a crime figure residing in Nugegoda – has been identified and police operations are underway to capture him, the Police Spokesman said.

