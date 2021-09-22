Sri Lanka confirms another 92 Covid-19 deaths

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 92 coronavirus related deaths for September 21, pushing the country’s death toll due to the virus pandemic to 12,376.

According to the figures released by the Govt. Information Department, the deaths reported today includes 51 males and 41 females.

Two of the victims, one male and one female, are below the age of 30 years while nineteen of them are aged between 30-59. Meanwhile seventy-one of the deceased are aged 60 years and above.