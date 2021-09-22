878 new COVID cases added to total count

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health says 878 more people were tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (September 22).

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the country to 508,208.

Reportedly, more than 60,800 virus-infected patients are undergoing treatment at the moment at hospitals, treatment centres, and undergoing home-based care.

The total number of coronavirus recoveries climbed to 435,022 after 882 more patients were discharged from medical care earlier today.

Meanwhile, the official death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 12,376.