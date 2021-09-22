Daily COVID cases count climbs to 1,342

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 464 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 1,342.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 508,672.

As many as 435,022 recoveries and 12,376 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 61,274 active cases are currently under medical care.