Rainfall above 75 mm expected in some areas

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Central, Uva, Eastern and North-Central provinces and in Mullaitivu district during evening or night, the Department of Meteorology says.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Sabaragamuwa, Western and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

The public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be (25-35) kmph and it can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be moderate.